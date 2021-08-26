NewsLocalNew warning for extreme high temperature on Thursday

New warning for extreme high temperature on Thursday

The Department of Meteorology issued a “yellow warning” for extreme high temperatures, valid from 11.30 until 17.00 (local time) on Thursday.

The maximum temperature inland is expected to rise to around 40 degrees Celsius, the warning said.

By gavriella
Previous articleWall Street boom or bubble? Don’t blame it all on the Fed
Next articleSHSO Ambulance Service has responded to more than 39,000 calls in first seven months of 2021

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros