New vaccines and medicines about Covid soon in Cyprus

The license for more vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 but also for therapeutic approaches to prevent COVID-19 is only a matter of time, according to Elena Panagiotopoulou, Deputy Director of the Health Ministry’s Pharmaceutical Services, who added that Cyprus participates in the procedures of direct supply and as soon as these are licensed it will received them immediately.

Asked about the vaccines, she said that the Valneva vaccine is expected to be licensed in December 2021 and added that it technology is similar to the Chinese vaccines of Sinopharm and Sinovac.

She also referred to a pill by MSD against Covid-19 the evaluation of which will begin on 31 October.

Furthermore the European Medicines Agency EMA has begun an evaluation of a request to expand the use of Covid-19 vaccines of BioTech/Pfizer, Comirnaty to children aged 5-11.