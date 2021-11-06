New UN Special Representative to arrive in Cyprus ‘soonest possible’

The UN will try and get their new Special Representative and UNFICYP head on the ground in Cyprus as soon as possible, said the UN chief’s deputy spokesman Farhan Haq.

He was responding to relevant questions after officially announcing Colin Stewart as the UN’s new top official in Cyprus.

‘His appointment was only made public two days ago, so he will be on the island the soonest possible’, Haq noted.

He further added that reporters will be briefed if Stewart is planning any interviews at UN headquarters, as he had always been prepared in the past to keep the press informed.