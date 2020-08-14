New type biometric ID cards to be released in Cyprus

The Civil Registry and Migration Department announces that on August 17 the new version of the identity cards issued to Cypriot citizens will be released.

New identity cards will be biometric, meet all the requirements set by international and European law and will therefore have increased levels of security against forgery and impersonation.

Changes to identity cards are a result of EU Regulation 2019/1157 on strengthening the security of identity cards of Union citizens and of residence documents issued to Union citizens and their family members exercising their right of free movement.

It is noted that all existing IDs issued in previous types remain valid until their expiration date and will not be replaced.

For more information and details, interested parties can visit the department’s website at www.moi.gov.cy/crmd.

(Source: Philenews)