New type biometric ID cards to be released in Cyprus

The Civil Registry and Migration Department announces that on August 17 the new version of the identity cards issued to Cypriot citizens will be released.

New identity cards will be biometric, meet all the requirements set by international and European law and will therefore have increased levels of security against forgery and impersonation.

Changes to identity cards are a result of EU Regulation 2019/1157 on strengthening the security of identity cards of Union citizens and of residence documents issued to Union citizens and their family members exercising their right of free movement.

It is noted that all existing IDs issued in previous types remain valid until their expiration date and will not be replaced.

For more information and details, interested parties can visit the department’s website at www.moi.gov.cy/crmd.

(Source: Philenews)

By Maria Bitar
Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

