NewsLocalNew Transparency Commissioner aims to reverse atmosphere of mistrust

New Transparency Commissioner aims to reverse atmosphere of mistrust

Poyadjis
Poyadjis

Newly-appointed Transparency Commissioner Charis Poyadjis said the big bet is to reverse the atmosphere of mistrust prevailing in the society vis-à-vis the institutions.

Asked about the measures that the Independent Committee intends to take to combat the phenomenon of corruption, he noted that he had some first ideas which he refrained from releasing before discussing them with the other members.

As he pointed out for the time being they are trying to solve practical problems, like housing and manning of the new Committee and then the first meeting is expected to take place.

By gavriella
Previous articleJoint Cyprus-Israel-Greece firefighting exercise (video)
Next article17-year-old girl admits firing shots

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros