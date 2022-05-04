New Transparency Commissioner aims to reverse atmosphere of mistrust

Newly-appointed Transparency Commissioner Charis Poyadjis said the big bet is to reverse the atmosphere of mistrust prevailing in the society vis-à-vis the institutions.

Asked about the measures that the Independent Committee intends to take to combat the phenomenon of corruption, he noted that he had some first ideas which he refrained from releasing before discussing them with the other members.

As he pointed out for the time being they are trying to solve practical problems, like housing and manning of the new Committee and then the first meeting is expected to take place.