New tools to combat drugs needed

During a news conference of the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN), Ioanna Giasemi from the Cyprus National Addictions Authority (CNAA) said that the use of addictive substances is now done with several ways and the traditional methods can no longer reflect these changes. As she said, a new legislative framework and tools will be needed to anticipate developments.

At the same time she congratulated the Police and YKAN which, as she said, is a pioneer at a European level, particularly in the sector of timely intervention.

YKAN official Stelios Sergides also presented the phenomenon of drugs in Cyprus, the inclinations, the emerging threats and the new challenges. He also said that methamphetamine is now produced in Afghanistan and is much cheaper than the production in Europe.