Following new complaints, the Cybercrime Police are urging the public to be careful due to a new telephone scam.

According to the complaints filed, people call claiming that they work for Microsoft and are guiding the citizens into action that gives them remote access to the citizens’ computers.

Consequently, the Police are urging the public to be particularly careful, not to respond to this kind of calls and not to reveal their details and personal information to unidentified callers.