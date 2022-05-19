NewsLocalNew telephone center for Covid-19 confirmed cases and contacts

New telephone center for Covid-19 confirmed cases and contacts

Cyprus useful telephone numbers

Within the framework of providing better service to the citizens on issues regarding the management of Covid-19 positive cases and their contacts, the Health Ministry announced the opening of a telephone center that will be available for citizens on a daily basis, Monday to Sunday from 08.00 to 20.00.

The citizens can call the following numbers, also included in the instructions sent by SMS to confirmed cases and their contacts.

Telephone numbers: 22421600, 22495671, 22495666, 22421745, 22570588, 22514264, 22514258, 22514259, 22771923.

It is noted that for general information regarding the decrees and the measures in place, the telephone number 1474 is still valid Monday to Sunday from 08.00 to 20.00.

