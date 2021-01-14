New system for paying social insurance contributions presented

During a news conference by Labor Minister Zeta Emilianidou and deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriakos Kokkinos, the new Online System for the payment of Social Insurance contributions “SISnet” was presented.

The system will be available as of 15 January and its use will become obligatory as of 25 January.

According to the Minister, with the new system each person can pay his contributions online, from home or from the office, every day and hour of the week, quickly and safely. The payment can be made through debit or credit card or with Direct Debit.

For more information, citizens can visit the website www.sisweb.mlsi.gov.cy.