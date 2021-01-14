Insider Economy New system for paying social insurance contributions presented

New system for paying social insurance contributions presented

During a news conference by Labor Minister Zeta Emilianidou and deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriakos Kokkinos, the new Online System for the payment of Social Insurance contributions “SISnet” was presented.

The system will be available as of 15 January and its use will become obligatory as of 25 January.

According to the Minister, with the new system each person can pay his contributions online, from home or from the office, every day and hour of the week, quickly and safely. The payment can be made through debit or credit card or with Direct Debit.

For more information, citizens can visit the website www.sisweb.mlsi.gov.cy.

By gavriella
Previous articleCyStat preliminary estimate shows house prices drop by 1.3% annually in Q3 2020
Next articleLess admissions of patients to Reference Hospital

Top Stories

World

Sweden reports record daily number of COVID-19 deaths

gavriella -
Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for a single day on Thursday...
Read more
World

Italy’s former PM Berlusconi in hospital for heart problems

gavriella -
Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been urgently admitted to hospital in Monte Carlo because of heart problems, his personal doctor told Italy's ANSA...
Read more
Local

President informs National Council on Cyprus problem, his initiatives,

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades informed on Thursday the members of the National Council about the latest developments and the initiatives he has undertaken as...
Read more
Local

Less admissions of patients to Reference Hospital

gavriella -
Admissions of patients suffering from COVID-19 to the Famagusta General Hospital, which operates as a Reference establishment, have been reduced, Amalia Hatzigianni, Scientific Director...
Read more
Economy

New system for paying social insurance contributions presented

gavriella -
During a news conference by Labor Minister Zeta Emilianidou and deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriakos Kokkinos, the new Online System...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

CyStat preliminary estimate shows house prices drop by 1.3% annually in Q3 2020

gavriella -
House prices in Cyprus recorded an annual drop of 1.3% in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the corresponding quarter of 2019, a...
Read more
Economy

Reviewed state budget to be presented in Parliament on 21 January

gavriella -
The House Plenum, which will discuss the reviewed state budget, has been postponed for 21 January, following a decision by the political party leaders,...
Read more
Economy

New lockdown in Cyprus to accelerate non-performing loans, says Moody’s

Annie Charalambous -
The new lockdown measures enforced in Cyprus will lead to increased challenges on bank asset quality as well as accelerated non-performing loans (NPLs) as...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus to launch biggest-ever digital campaign abroad to promote tourism

gavriella -
Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry for Tourism will launch the biggest digital campaign to day in a bid to promote tourism which in 2020 took a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros