New state of play underway in fenced-off town of Varosha

As the breakaway Turkish-held north of Cyprus enters a new political crisis after Wednesday’s resignation of the “government” there a new state of play is underway in the fenced-off town of Varosha.

In particular, the Turkish Cypriot regime began a new phase in the illegal opening of Varosha and imminent resettlement as it is now clearing additional part of the area.

The area was inhabited by displaced Greek Cypriots before the July 1974 Turkish invasion which has divided the island since then.

According to Turkish Cypriot reports, one of the main roads within the zone, Anexartisias Avenue, was being cleared and barrels were being removed so that the street could be fully opened.

Also located within the same zone is the former town hall of Famagusta. Crews are carrying out clearing works in that with reports referring to it as the “second phase”.

The partial opening up of the ‘ghost town’ in Famagusta began a year ago when a number of streets were cleared and beaches upgraded.

In July, the UN Security Council has strongly condemned any further reopening of a part of the fenced-off Varosha area.

It had also called for the immediate reversal of that course of action and for the reversal of all steps taken on Varosha since October 2020.