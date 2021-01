As of 1st February, the first phase of relation of the measures to curb the outbreak of the pandemic will be implemented. Beauty salons, barber shops, hairdressers and tattoo parlors will re-open while the citizens will also have the ability to visit people under preconditions.

The number 9 was added to the SMS service when people want to visit beauty salons, barber shops, hairdressers and tattoo parlors. Regarding the option of visiting people, this is added to number 5.