New road accident leaves 18-year-old man very seriously injured

An 18-year-old man on Thursday was in very serious condition in Nicosia General Hospital after his motorcycle hit a double-cab truck going on the opposite side of the road in Limassol.

The accident took place around 10 in the evening on Wednesday and the truck was driven by a 51-year-old man who has been arrested for questioning.

A 19-year-old who was the bike’s pillion passenger was also injured but not seriously and he is currently treated in Limassol General Hospital.

Police said investigations into this new serious accident are ongoing.

(Philenews)