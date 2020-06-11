News Local New report calls for effective legal aid and compensation for human trafficking...

New report calls for effective legal aid and compensation for human trafficking victims in Cyprus

In its third report on Cyprus, the Council of Europe’s Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA) analyses trafficking victims’ access to justice and effective remedies and examines progress in the implementation of previous GRETA recommendations.

The report acknowledges that in recent years Cyprus has taken some positive steps to improve its legislation and policies to combat human trafficking. In 2019, amendments were made to anti-trafficking legislation, increasing significantly the penalties for human trafficking and criminalising the use of sexual services of victims. The Multidisciplinary Co-ordinating Group adopted a new National Action Plan against human trafficking for 2019-2021. Further, a National Referral Mechanism for the identification and referral to assistance of trafficking victims was established in 2016.

However, GRETA is concerned that during the period under review (2015-2019), no legal aid has been provided to trafficking victims, and only two applications for legal aid for the purpose of claiming compensation have been approved by the Attorney General’s Office. There are no examples of compensation granted by decision of a criminal court judge in human trafficking cases.

Furthermore, the setting up of the victim support fund, which can be used to compensate victims of trafficking, has been delayed, and no trafficking victim has so far received state compensation in Cyprus. GRETA, therefore, calls on the Cypriot authorities to ensure that victims receive specialised legal assistance and free legal aid at an early stage of criminal proceedings, and to set up a victim support fund as a priority.

GRETA further urges the authorities to facilitate and guarantee access to compensation from perpetrators, including by collecting evidence about the harm the victim has suffered and the financial gain from the exploitation, as part of criminal investigations.  

The body welcomed the setting up of the Children’s House in Nicosia, which it said makes it possible to limit the number of interviews of child victims of sexual abuse. However, it was emphasised that the practice of cross-examination of child victims of trafficking should be avoided to the extent possible, and additional measures should be taken to ensure that the best interests of the child are the primary consideration in all proceedings relating to child victims of trafficking.

GRETA also calls on Cypriot authorities to step up human trafficking investigations, in light of the low conviction rate, especially for trafficking for the purpose of labour exploitation. Further training should be provided to prosecutors and judges in order to ensure that human trafficking cases are not re-qualified into offences which carry lighter penalties and deprive trafficking victims access to protection, support and compensation, it was added.

GRETA notes that the new regime for employing overseas domestic workers provides for greater flexibility in changing employers, but is concerned that it may facilitate trafficking and exploitation of domestic workers. “The Cypriot authorities should provide enough resources and training to labour inspectors to enable them to fulfil their mandate and ensure that inspections take place in private households to prevent abuse of domestic workers and to detect human trafficking,” it said.

The report notes that vulnerable asylum seekers who are presumed to be victims of trafficking are provided with a meagre allowance and expected to find accommodation by themselves, exposing them to risks of sexual and other exploitation. The asylum procedure is so slow that traffickers take advantage of it, it noted.

GRETA urges the Cypriot authorities to provide in national legislation for a recovery and reflection period when there are reasonable grounds to believe that a person is a victim of human trafficking, together with all the measures of protection and assistance envisaged by the Convention during this period.

In the period covered by the report (2015-2019), 801 presumed victims of trafficking in human beings were identified, out of whom 190 were formally identified. Some 80% of the latter were female. During this period, the main form of exploitation of the identified female victims was sexual (70), followed by forced marriage (37), labour exploitation (11), a combination of sexual and labour exploitation (25), and illegal adoption (2). Most all male victims were trafficked for labour exploitation (32), while three were trafficked for committing criminal offences. The total number of identified child victims of trafficking was seven.

The Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA) is an independent body which monitors the way countries implement the Council of Europe Convention on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings. So far, forty-six of the 47 member states of the Council of Europe are bound by the Convention, as well as Belarus, a non-member state.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleWhat changes are governments making in response to George Floyd protests?
Next articlePaphos: Man driving with dog on bonnet facing charges

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus 3rd country in EU with most cars per inhabitant

Josephine Koumettou -
Cyprus recorded the third highest ’motorisation rate’ among EU Member States in 2018 with 629 cars per 1,000 inhabitants, according to Eurostat data published...
Read more
Local

Contact trainings, games and championships are allowed in indoor facilities from June 29

Josephine Koumettou -
Contact training, team games and championships will be allowed in outdoor and indoor sports facilities as well from June 29, 2020, according to the...
Read more
World

British Airways to put artworks on sale in COVID-19 cash crunch

Josephine Koumettou -
British Airways will sell at least 10 works of art from its extensive collection, a source said, to try to raise millions of pounds...
Read more
World

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug as infections pass 500,000

Josephine Koumettou -
Russia on Thursday rolled out a drug approved to treat patients suffering from the novel coronavirus, its state financial backer said, as the number...
Read more
Local

Paphos: Man driving with dog on bonnet facing charges

Josephine Koumettou -
A 75-year-old man from Paphos who was driving with a dog on his car bonnet is facing charges for animal abuse, the CNA reports. According...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus 3rd country in EU with most cars per inhabitant

Josephine Koumettou -
Cyprus recorded the third highest ’motorisation rate’ among EU Member States in 2018 with 629 cars per 1,000 inhabitants, according to Eurostat data published...
Read more
Local

Contact trainings, games and championships are allowed in indoor facilities from June 29

Josephine Koumettou -
Contact training, team games and championships will be allowed in outdoor and indoor sports facilities as well from June 29, 2020, according to the...
Read more
Local

Paphos: Man driving with dog on bonnet facing charges

Josephine Koumettou -
A 75-year-old man from Paphos who was driving with a dog on his car bonnet is facing charges for animal abuse, the CNA reports. According...
Read more
Local

Today’s arrivals and departures at Larnaca Airport

Josephine Koumettou -
Four arrivals and four departures are scheduled for today at Larnaca airport which reopened to flights on May 9 following a flight ban on...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros