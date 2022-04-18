New relaxations of Covid-19 measures expected in view of Easter

The members of the Scientific Advisory Committee will examine further relaxations of the Covid-19 measures with Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantels, in view of Easter celebrations and after evaluating the epidemiological data of the weekend.

The Minister will then convey their suggestions to the Cabinet on Wednesday for the relevant decision-making.

According to experts, the epidemiological picture of Cyprus is the best of the last five months and this allows further relaxations.

According to information, it is expected that the limitation on the number of people during gatherings at Easter will be abolished as well as the health protocol for children below three.

It is also expected that there will be some more suggestions regarding differentiation in restaurants so that they will not be divided into high and medium risk categories but that they will all belong to the same category.