News Local New record number of new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday: 152

The Health Ministry announced 153 new COVID-19 cases on 20 October, out of 4,410 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 2, 839.

The break-down of new patients follows:

  • 23 through tracing (305 tests today)
  • 99 through private initiative (2,360 tests today)
  • Two from expatriates/passengers (929 tests today)
  • 10 from public hospital labs (212 tests today)
  • 18 from GP referrals and special patient groups (341 tests today)

Moreover, the following laboratory tests took place but no positive cases were found.

  • 87 tests from students and teachers
  • Three tests from old people’s homes
  • 173 tests from football clubs

Additionally, 20 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including one in the ICU. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another two in the COVID-19 unit.

(philenews)

By gavriella
