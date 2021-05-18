NewsLocalNew rapid test testing units to be housed in Gymnasiums and Lyceums

New rapid test testing units to be housed in Gymnasiums and Lyceums

Some 38 rapid test testing units will be transferred in halls of Gymnasiums and Lyceums so that the citizens and nurses will be protected from the sun and heat.

Despite the objections of trainers who have been using the said halls in the afternoon, Dinos Ellinas, president of the School Board, said this is a temporary measure since in a month’s time the said units will be moved to the Elementary Schools which will be closed for the summer.

As he said the halls have been fenced so that students will have no access to them and professional fans have been placed.

 

By gavriella
Previous articleBiden reports drop in income, releases tax returns
Next articleVaccination of people who have recovered from COVID-19

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros