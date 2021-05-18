New rapid test testing units to be housed in Gymnasiums and Lyceums

Some 38 rapid test testing units will be transferred in halls of Gymnasiums and Lyceums so that the citizens and nurses will be protected from the sun and heat.

Despite the objections of trainers who have been using the said halls in the afternoon, Dinos Ellinas, president of the School Board, said this is a temporary measure since in a month’s time the said units will be moved to the Elementary Schools which will be closed for the summer.

As he said the halls have been fenced so that students will have no access to them and professional fans have been placed.