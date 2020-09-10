New protocol for organising trade fairs in view of covid pandemic

The Ministry of Health on Thursday released a protocol for the organisation of trade fairs which was drafted based on guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This protocol aims to establish guidelines and conditions for the observance of precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19 during the organisation of exhibitions, according to Philenews.

In addition, it is noted that trade fair organisers must continually stay informed on any changes or updates made to the protocol and follow all the instructions issued by the Ministry in regard to the protection of public health.

The organisers of trade fairs must also comply with the protocols and Decrees published by the Ministry of Health regarding mass rallies.

It is the duty of trade show and fair organisers to operate in accordance with Government Decrees when they reopen.

As far as exhibition spaces – galleries etc go, the maximum capacity of people is defined according to the square metres available: 4 square metres per person for indoor spaces and 2 square metres per person for outdoor areas.

These measures may be relaxed and/or lifted depending on the epidemiological data and the relevant Decrees or revised guidelines by the Minister of Health.

The measures for trade fair organisers include guidelines on how to prep the spaces of trade shows, the operation of toilets, instructions for employees, staff and third party partners, exhibitors and visitors alike.

Additionally, organisers are obligated to keep a list of all visitors and exhibitors for traceability purposes for a period of at least 3 months.