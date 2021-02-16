New protest march on Saturday

In the aftermath of incidents that occurred last week in Nicosia, a new protest march is being organized for this Saturday at Kolokasis Park.

The organizers of the event noted that the incidents of 13 February clearly indicated that the last thing the authorities are concerned about is public health.

Their demands are:

Investments in health and education and not for the police and arms program

An end to the management of the pandemic under conditions of suppression

Measures to support workers and unemployed, local, migrants and asylum seekers

An end to the war against culture and sports

An end to the prohibition of protests

An end to police violence and withdrawal of the water cannon

Release of the 11 people arrested last week

They also invited other organizations and groups to participate in the march, wearing their masks and keeping their distances. They noted that the mobilizations are anti-fascist so nationalistic and religious symbols and slogans are not welcome