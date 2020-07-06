Insider Business New property general manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean, Cyprus Casinos

New property general manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean, Cyprus Casinos

 

 

Melco has announced the promotion of Grant Johnson as Senior Vice President, Property General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos “C2”.

With extensive experience in the gaming and entertainment industry, Johnson is responsible for the continued development of the upcoming City of Dreams Mediterranean which will be the largest Integrated Resort (IR) in Europe and the management and operations of Cyprus Casinos.

Both combine the unparalleled savoir faire of Melco in guest experience in strict compliance with Cyprus legislation and regulations. The IR will help further the goal of transforming Cyprus into a year-round destination for business and leisure travel. Johnson will report to  Evan Andrew Winkler, President of Melco.

Craig Ballantyne, Property President of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos, retired on April 1.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco, said, “Congratulations to Grant Johnson on his new appointment. With his proven track record of delivering growth for the company I am confident that we can continue pushing boundaries as a global leader in innovative luxury entertainment offerings. This promotion represents Melco’s commitment to internal career opportunities. I also wish to thank Craig Ballantyne for his outstanding service to Melco as Property President of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos and wish him the very best for his retirement.”

About Grant Johnson

Prior to this promotion, Johnson was SVP, Casino Sales, Marketing & Operations at Studio City in Macau, and previously was SVP, Casino Sales & Marketing for Altira Macau and Mocha Clubs. Prior to this, he handled various non-gaming marketing roles throughout Melco properties in Macau. Johnson began his career with Melco in 2011. Before joining Melco, he was with Sands China Ltd. from 2007-2011 in a variety of marketing roles and was Executive Director, Destination Marketing when he left. Prior to Sands, he worked for the National Basketball Association from 2005-2007 as Director of Marketing, Asia; and from 1995-2005, he was with E.J. Krause & Associates (organizer of international conferences) and was VP, Marketing Asia when he left. Johnson received his BS, Marketing from State University of New York.

 

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous article50-year-old missing from his Paphos home (photo)
Next articleMoody’s: Payment holidays shield banks in 2020, deterioration very likely in 2021

Top Stories

Local

New Covid-19 case from repatriations, total now 1004

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  One person, a repatriating Cypriot who travelled from the US, has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1004, the...
Read more
Local

Lakkotrypis: Moratorium in EEZ would signal end of Cyprus’ energy prospects

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A moratorium on hydrocarbon activities in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus, due to Cyprus settlement efforts or ongoing Turkish...
Read more
World

Israel reimposes series of restrictions after coronavirus spike

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Israel reimposed on Monday a series of restrictions to fight a spike in coronavirus infections, including the immediate closure of bars, night clubs, gyms...
Read more
Economy

Moody’s: Payment holidays shield banks in 2020, deterioration very likely in 2021

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The high level of loan payment holiday in Cyprus may shield the banks in 2020 but suggests that asset quality deterioration is “still very...
Read more
Business

New property general manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean, Cyprus Casinos

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Melco has announced the promotion of Grant Johnson as Senior Vice President, Property General Manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos “C2”. With...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Cyprus industrial production value and employment increased in 2018

Josephine Koumettou -
Cyprus industrial production value and employment in the sector increased in 2018 by 11.4% and 7% respectively on an annual basis, data released by...
Read more
Business

CySEC fines Commerzbank AG €650,000 for market manipulation

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The Board of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) completed its investigation regarding the compliance of the now defunct Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB)...
Read more
Business

New espresso blends at Alphamega Hypermarkets’ cafeterias

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Alphamega Hypermarkets are investing in the coffee culture that has grown significantly in Cyprus over these past few years, making sure to offer high-quality...
Read more
Business

KEDIPES proceeds plunge by 35.6% due to coronavirus pandemic

Josephine Koumettou -
Revenue of KEDIPES, the state-owned asset management company plunged by 35.6% in the first quarter of 2020 compared with Q4 of 2019, due to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros