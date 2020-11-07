New project by a company of Tziovannis in Natural 2000 protected area

In recent months two mansions are being constructed in Agia Thekla area of Sotira Municipality without the prior proper evaluation, without environmental approval and without a building permit. Moreover, there are arbitrary interventions in the zone protecting the beach and the special protection zone in the area “Agia Thekla-Liopetri” which include earthwork to open a dredge for the placement of a pipeline for waste water discharges.

The two mansions are being built by Anemoni Enterprises Ltd (project Twin Waves) in which Christos Tziovannis has a stake and on which a planning permit has been issued.

The City Planning Bureau asked the Sotira Municipality to request the views of the Environmental Authority before proceeding with issuing the building permit since the project is being built in a piece of land part of which is included in the Natural 2000 protected area.

Following a visit to the area it was ascertained that the basement and ground floor of the mansions have been completed.

However, a representative of the Tzionannis Group said that work has been suspended until all permits have been issued.

(philenews)