New procedure for vaccination appointments

The Health Ministry announced that due to the fact that there are now plenty fo vaccines on an ongoing basis for all people over the age of 16, the procedure to reschedule an appointment for vaccination has been updated as follows:

Rescheduling of an appointment for the first dose of a vaccine: The person wishing to reschedule an appointment will have to call 1474, cancel their appointment and then book a new one through the Vaccination portal.

Rescheduling of an appointment for the second dose of a vaccine: the person wishing to reschedule an appointment due to a serious problem will have to send the following information to the electronic address [email protected]:

Name and Surname

Identity Number

Date of Birth

Date and time of appointment

Vaccination center

Type of Vaccine

Telephone number

Reason for rescheduling

When resheduling should take place

The requests will be examined at the health Ministry and the people will be informed over the phone about the new date.