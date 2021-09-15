New President at Invest Cyprus

Ioannis Matsis, until recently CEO of the Hellenic Bank is the new President of the administrative council of Invest Cyprus for the next four years.

Ioannis Matsis was born on 2 January 1969. He graduated from the English School in Nicosia and studied Chemical Engineering at the University of Cambridge in the UK.

He was a partner in Point Nine Ltd, a company he co-founded in 2008. Point Nine offers supporting services and financial software to financial institutions in Europe and the United States.

Between 1994 and 2008 he worked in London. He was CEO of Mizuho International PLC, CEO at ING Barings, Vice Chairman of Chase Manhattan.

From 2016 until 2020 he has been CEO of Hellenic Bank.

He is also president of the administrative board of the Institute of Neurology and Genetics and member of the administrative board of APS Cyprus Ltd.