New Portal of Land & Survey Department ready soon

The new Portal of the Land & Survey Department will soon be ready, aiming to serve and inform citizens online, in a friendly and simple way.

At the same time, the Department is currently preparing information bulletins for citizens on various issues regarding the Land & Survey Department.

In statements, Director of the Department Elikkos Ilia said that being aware of the importance of informing the citizens in a simple and understandable language, the necessary changes are currently taking place so that the Department’s website will be improved to facilitate citizens seeking information about the documents they need.

He also said that owners of property must create a profile at the portal so that they can look up at their “applications” to be informed at what stage their application is.

