New Police operation in the community of Chloraka

The Police yesterday conducted a new coordinated operation aiming to police the community of Chloraka. The new operation took place in the afternoon and the various departments of the Police carried out checks at apartment blocks where four people who were seekers of international protection were found.

Moreover, 153 vehicles were stopped, 80 of which were searched as well as 210 persons. From the checks 25 traffic violations were found and two vehicles were confiscated.

Furthermore, during the checks the policemen arrested two people in the car of who various items believed to be the product of theft were found.