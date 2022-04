As of today, 4 April and until Sunday, 10 April, the Police are launching a new campaign within the framework of efforts to reduce traffic accidents.

The target of the campaign, according to an announcement of the Police, is to sensitize the public in using safety belts both at the front and at the back seats, but also to use proper children seats for children.

According to the statistics of the 2019-2021 period, 46.2 % of the dead drivers and passengers did not have their seat belt on.