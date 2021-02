The Sky Express Company dynamically continues the expansion of its network with new itineraries and by upgrading of its fleet, with new Airbus A320Neo.

At the same time, the company will begin new itineraries, including Cyprus.

Specifically, as of 22 February there will be a new itinerary Athens-Larnaca, with two flights daily. Specifically Sky Express will leave from Athens at 07:15 and 19:00 and from Larnaca at 09:35 and 21:20.

(philenews)