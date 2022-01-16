New plan for vaccinations; days for specific vaccines.

Within the framework of the Health Ministry’s efforts to better serve the citizens for vaccination against Covid-19, the Ministry has changed the vaccination plan and as of Monday, 17 January the citizens can have the vaccine of their choice from the walk in units or through arrangement of an appointment from the Vaccination Portal. The Ministry has also announced that it has further increased the daily appointments.

Specifically:

Every Monday Moderna vaccine will be available at walk in units

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Pfizer vaccine will be available at walk in units

Every Friday, J&J and Moderna vaccines will be available at walk in units

Every Saturday Modern and Pfizer vaccines will be available at walk in units

AstraZeneca vaccine will only be available every Wednesday at all walk in units or through an appointment.

It is reminded that Vaccination Centers in all districts are open from 08.00 until 18.00 except the centers in Latsia and Linopetra which operate until 15.00. The Latsia Health Center serves only children 5-11.