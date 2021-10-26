New photo radar in operation 15 years after initial traffic camera system attempt

NewsLocalNew photo radar in operation 15 years after initial traffic camera system attempt

Fifteen years after a first attempt at a traffic camera system Cyprus’ new photo radar began operation at 4 am on Monday morning.

The goal is to put the breaks on the alarming rise of traffic accidents all across Cyprus, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Four fixed cameras at the traffic lights at the intersection of Grivas Digheni and Demosthenis Severis avenues were the first to begin operation. Along with two mobile cameras – one on the Nicosia-Limassol highway and the other inside Nicosia.

Two other mobile cameras were expected to be operational on Monday evening to record offenses by drivers during evening hours.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, 286 drivers had been reported by the fixed cameras and another 209 violations by the two mobile phones.

Most of the complaints concerned violation of red traffic light, the speed limit and the white line on roads.

Violations will be processed by the system and as soon as the details of the offenders are identified they will receive written notifications by mail.

 

By Annie Charalambous
