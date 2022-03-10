New page for Israeli-Turkish relations with regional energy cooperation eyed?

Turkey has managed to maintain equal distances in the Russia-Ukraine crisis and this momentum is what Ankara tries to exploit with the message that they are ready to cooperate with Israel in the energy sector.

This is what analysts in Nicosia told Philenews, adding that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan does believe his Israeli counterpart’s visit on Wednesday will be a turning point in long-strained relations between the regional powers.

However, Israeli President Isaac Herzog – who was in Ankara for the first such trip by an Israeli leader since 2008 – had also put Greece and Cyprus in the equation of regional cooperation.

At the airport just before his departure for Ankara, Herzog had also referred to his recent visits to Athens and Nicosia during which natural gas was a major focus of interest.

Erdogan has made clear he aims to revive dialogue with Israel based on mutual interests.

The rivals are seeking to cool years of animosity, primarily over Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and Ankara’s support for the militant Islamist group Hamas governing Gaza.