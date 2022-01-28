New package of Covid measures, possible relaxations under draft

The Health Ministry is now drafting a package of new coronavirus protective measures and possible relaxations that will be presented before the health experts advising the government on Tuesday, February 1.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that following discussion by the scientists the new long-term measures will be taken before the Cabinet for approval.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas has already disclosed that proposals under discussion include the possibility of unvaccinated teenagers, aged 12-17, to be allowed to go to cafes or restaurants. Provided they present a rapid test or a SafePass if they have been infected with the virus.

Moreover, increasing the number of attendants at weddings and baptisms is also under review along with possibility of allowing dancing.

“These possible relaxations will depend on the number of recent new virus cases but also on the number of hospitalizations, based on reports by the State Health Services Organisation,” the Minister also said.

Insiders said the plan of the Ministry will include the gradual lifting of restrictions that currently apply to vaccinated people