NewsLocalNew package of Covid measures, possible relaxations under draft

New package of Covid measures, possible relaxations under draft

Covid Measures
Covid Measures

The Health Ministry is now drafting a package of new coronavirus protective measures and possible relaxations that will be presented before the health experts advising the government on Tuesday, February 1.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that following discussion by the scientists the new long-term measures will be taken before the Cabinet for approval.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas has already disclosed that proposals under discussion include the possibility of unvaccinated teenagers, aged 12-17, to be allowed to go to cafes or restaurants. Provided they present a rapid test or a SafePass if they have been infected with the virus.

Moreover, increasing the number of attendants at weddings and baptisms is also under review along with possibility of allowing dancing.

“These possible relaxations will depend on the number of recent new virus cases but also on the number of hospitalizations, based on reports by the State Health Services Organisation,” the Minister also said.

Insiders said the plan of the Ministry will include the gradual lifting of restrictions that currently apply to vaccinated people

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleQuake of magnitude 4.9 strikes Paphos district early on Friday
Next articleNadal beats Berrettini to reach Australian Open final

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros