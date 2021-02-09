Photos New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras

New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras

The Kraken house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana, U.S., February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Kraken house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana, U.S., February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Source:REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

General view during a flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021 in this still image obtained from a video. ANI/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
Seagulls fly over the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of rainy weather in Paris, France February 4, 2021.
Lightning illuminates the sky above the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil February 3, 2021.
A woman places her hand on a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday, in Two Gates, Tamworth, Britain...
