New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras

The Kraken house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana, U.S., February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Himalayan glacier bursts in India
General view during a flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021 in this still image obtained from a video. ANI/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
The River Seine in Paris overflows
Seagulls fly over the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of rainy weather in Paris, France February 4, 2021.
Lightning above the National Congress in Brasilia
Lightning illuminates the sky above the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil February 3, 2021.
Mural of late Captain Tom in Two Gates
A woman places her hand on a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday, in Two Gates, Tamworth, Britain...