New Operational Crisis Center at Akrotiri British Bases

The British Bases Police has recently launched a new Operational Crisis Center at the Akrotiri Police Station, aiming to improve services offered to the public and also to have better coordination.

According to a relevant announcement, the new Center is the outcome of a merge with the relevant Crisis Center in Dekeleia and the Police’s ongoing effort to improve its services and to have better coordination with all emergency services and the Customs and Migration Department.

Despite the operation of the new Center, Andreas Pitsillidis, Deputy Divisional Commander, said that police operations will not be affected and that offices to serve the public will still operate both in the Eastern and Western areas of the Bases.