The Paphos Crime Investigation Department is investigating another online scam.

According Deputy Chief Michael Ioannou, on 27 December, the owner of an online liquor store seemed to have placed an order and paid 4,900 euros on 13 January and 2,900 on 25 January.

However, on 27 January he received an email informing him that he had to deposit another 6,000 euros so that his order would be released.

He realized that he was the victim of a scam and informed the police.