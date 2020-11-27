New online program to simplify procedures for gyms

Through a new digital system, the Cyprus Sports Organization will exercise strict control on all gyms both regarding applications, inspections and all necessary procedures.

At the same time, the new system will simplify the procedure for registration to the Organization’s registry and also the renewal of gyms’ licenses.

Moreover, legal measures against gyms not complying with the law will be taken automatically while inspections of gyms will also be regulated.

The Cyprus Sports Organization has already issued an invitation to tender for the software and the application with the total cost being estimated at 80,000 euros.

The new system is expected to include 2,500 private schools which are already registered, as well as 500 new registrations every year and 2,000 instructors.

The system must permit the monitoring of visits as well as other ways of communication with private gyms and trainers.

(philenews)