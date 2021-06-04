New online fraud – advice by Police

The Police are investigating a new online fraud case following a relevant complaint submitted by the manager of a company in Limassol.

According to the man, three months ago, his company ordered supplies from a supplier of the company abroad. The cargo arrived and the payment was to be made later, according to the agreement.

As the man said, yesterday his company received an email from a URL similar to the one of the supplier demanding immediate payment of the invoice to a specific bank account.

The man did as told but informed the supplier about the payment. However, as it turned out, the supplier had not received any money.

The Police advice that this kind of fraud is very popular so companies should advise their staff accordingly. Also before making any payment make sure to contact your supplier.

If there is anything suspicious alert the Police, even if no payment has been made.

For more advice visit the Police website.