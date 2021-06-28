NewsLocalNew Ministers to be sworn in on Friday

New Ministers to be sworn in on Friday

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Ministers of Justice and Public Order, Stefi Drakou, and Health, Michalis Hadjipantelas, will take place on Friday morning, the Presidency announced on Monday.

Moreover the new Government Spokesman, Marios Palekanos, the new Deputy Government Spokewoman, Niovi Parissinou, and the new Director of the President`s Press Office, Andreas Joseph, will be handed over their appointments on Friday as well.

The swearing-in ceremony of the two new Ministers will take place at 10.30 local time at the Presidential Palace, in the presence of the President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades.

At 11.15 a ceremony will take place at the Justice and Public Order Ministry during which Drakou will take over the Ministry.

At 11.45 Hadjipantelas will take over the Health Ministry during a ceremony that will take place there.

At 12.15 a ceremony will take place at the Presidential Palace during which the new Government Spokesman, the new Deputy Government Spokeswoman and the new Director of the President`s Press Office will undertake their respective Offices.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleBritish flagship aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to dock at Limassol port
Next articleCity Walk: Aspects of Womenhood in the 20th Century Nicosia

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros