News Local New Minister of Energy and Deputy Minister for Shipping sworn in

New Minister of Energy and Deputy Minister for Shipping sworn in

 

 

The new Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides and Deputy Minister to the President for Shipping Vassilis Demtriades were sworn in on Tuesday.

Pilides succeeds Giorgios Lakkotrypis who stepped down after seven years in the Ministry and Demetriades takes Pilides’ place at the Deputy Ministry. They assume their duties on Friday.

Addressing the two new Ministers, President Nicos Anastasiades called on both to work hard and consistently, to exhibit tolerance to criticism and seek consensus with all stakeholders and political parties.

President Anastasiades expressed certainty that both new Ministers would meet his expectations and those of the citizens, and assured that they would have his full support.

Referring to Pilides, Anastasiades praised her work at the Deputy Ministry, noting that he is certain that she will follow Lakkotrypis’ legacy who headed the Ministry of Energy for seven years.

Turning to Demetriades, the President said his career in significant posts both in Cyprus and abroad, his knowledge of shipping issues will further contribute to the Deputy Ministry’s positive work in these first two years of operation.

The President also expressed certainty that both Pilides and Demetriades would meet the high expectations of the President himself and the citizens.

Speaking on behalf of Demetriades and herself, Pilides assured that with hard work, commitment to carry out their duties they will continue to implement the work both of the Energy Ministry and the Deputy Ministry for Shipping.

(Reuters

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleMissing child (photo)
Next articleMoL extends application deadline for special schemes

Top Stories

Local

Fire services respond to fire near Ayii Trimithias

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The fire services at 14.38 responded to a fire which broke out off the road between Ayii Trimithias and Anthoupolis in the Nicosia district,...
Read more
World

France-Turkey tensions mount after NATO naval incident

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  For France, it was the final straw. For Turkey, it was a misunderstanding. For NATO, it could be a turning point. The incident unfolded quickly...
Read more
Local

Paphos: 70 year old jailed on cannabis charges

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Paphos district court  on Tuesday sentenced a 70 year old man to two years in prison after finding him guilty of possessing and supplying...
Read more
Local

MoL extends application deadline for special schemes

Josephine Koumettou -
The Labour Ministry announced on Tuesday the extension of the deadline to submit applications for its special Coronavirus schemes that cover the period from...
Read more
Local

New Minister of Energy and Deputy Minister for Shipping sworn in

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The new Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides and Deputy Minister to the President for Shipping Vassilis Demtriades were sworn in on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

How to make triandafillo ice cream, by UK Cypriot chef Loulla Astin

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Just in time for the scorching heat, UK Cypriot chef Loulla Astin has shared her recipe for refreshing triantafillo ice cream -- or as...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Fire services respond to fire near Ayii Trimithias

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The fire services at 14.38 responded to a fire which broke out off the road between Ayii Trimithias and Anthoupolis in the Nicosia district,...
Read more
Local

Paphos: 70 year old jailed on cannabis charges

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Paphos district court  on Tuesday sentenced a 70 year old man to two years in prison after finding him guilty of possessing and supplying...
Read more
Local

MoL extends application deadline for special schemes

Josephine Koumettou -
The Labour Ministry announced on Tuesday the extension of the deadline to submit applications for its special Coronavirus schemes that cover the period from...
Read more
Local

Missing child (photo)

Josephine Koumettou -
The police and Hope for Children have re-issued an alert on a 15-year-old child who has been missing from his home in Limassol since...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros