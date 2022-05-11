New migrant routes found in Green Line

Various networks facilitating passage of migrants from the Green Line into the government-controlled areas for a free have found new routes.

Yesterday morning, a Police patrol saw some Afghan migrants and after the policemen chased them they managed to arrest two out of the five. According to information, the policemen said a rented vehicle at Larnacos Avenue in Aglandjia with five passengers. When the policemen asked the driver to stop he rushed and escaped. At some point the vehicle was found again and when the passengers saw the policemen they abandoned the vehicle and started running, at which point two of them were arrested.

The two Afghanis, 27 and 24, said they came to the non-government-controlled areas through Turkey and crossed into the government-controlled areas through the confrontation line in Nicosia. They said they are seekers of political asylum.

The Police have remanded the two in custody while the other three are being sought.