New measures to contain COVID announced 29 December

Due to the bad epidemiological image of Cyprus recently and in an effort to curb the outbreak, as of today 29 December 2020 at 18:00 and until 10 January, only people permanently living in a house can be found there.

Exceptions to the above are people guarding underage children or people with inabilities, while the parents are at work and persons needed to help patients. It is reminded that all these people need to respect the protective measures.

Only on 31 December the presence of up to 10 persons from only two families is allowed.

Moreover, as of tomorrow and until 10 January, the state and wider state sector will operate only with skeleton staff to manage urgent issues, while most employees will be working from home.