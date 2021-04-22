NewsLocalNew measures to contain COVID-19 expected to be announced tomorrow

New measures to contain COVID-19 expected to be announced tomorrow

The Council of Ministers met today but did not make any announcements about the new restrictive measures aiming to contain the pandemic since President Anastasiadis has convened a meeting with the members of the advisory epidemiological committee tonight at the Presidential Palace.

During tomorrow’s meeting of the National Council, the President will inform the political leaders on the country’s epidemiological situation and will listen to their views.

The final decisions about the measures will be made by the Council of Ministers that will convene tomorrow at 11:30, at the Presidential Palace.

All scenarios are open and the decisions that will be made will be defined by the bad epidemiological data and the increased pressure on the health system.

By gavriella
Previous articleReference Hospital’s occupancy at 100% again; 28-year-old among patients
Next articleMissing sailor not found; search operations to be suspended

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros