New measures for protests decided

No charges will be brought against the individuals who took part in the protest outside the Presidential Palace on Saturday, Justice Minister Emily Yioliti stated following an emergency meeting at the ministry.

New measures were decided in consultation with the Ministry of Health and the Police Chief, Yioliti said.

Every person participating in a protest must wear a mask and keep a distance of 1.5 metres from others, she added.

At the same time, an organiser who will inform the police director of the province in which the demonstration will take place will be appointed for each demonstration.

The organiser will be responsible, for any violation of the new guidelines that have been decided, as well as to inform the competent authorities about it.

“The intention”, Yioliti concluded, “is to ensure the freedom of speech of the citizens”, and called for a little more patience until we return to normalcy.

(Philenews)