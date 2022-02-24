New measures for establishments where customers can dance in effect as of Thursday

A special protocol will be in place as of Thursday regulating the operation of establishments where customers can dance.

The protocol which was drafted following consultation with interested parties will be in effect from 10:00 hours in an effort for these establishments to be able to operate and remain safe, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Wednesday.

The conditions were approved by the Advisory Scientific Committee at a meeting which took place on February 24.

They apply to catering establishments (restaurants, taverns, cafeterias, pubs, snack bars, bars and coffee shops), entertainment venues, music and dance establishments with a maximum number of people of 500 people provided that a ratio of one person per 1.5m² is upheld.

In particular, the special protocol provides that entry in restaurants, entertainment venues, music and dance establishments with a dance floor and a useful space of over 225m², excluding kitchens, wc and storage areas, which can service over 150 people where customers can dance, is allowed to persons aged 12 and over who have a valid negative antigen rapid test of 15 hours and to children aged 6-11 who have a valid seven-day antigen rapid test, both irrespective of vaccination status or of recovery certificate. The same entry provisions apply to such establishments without a dance floor.

It is noted that the owner or manager of the establishment is obligated to inform the Ministry of Health by written solemn declaration that the establishment will host on the basis of its square metres over 150 people and will provide music and dancing entertainment including the data of a Security Officer to [email protected]

Entry to catering establishments irrespective of their capacity which do not have a dance floor will be allowed to unvaccinated persons with a valid 24 hour antigen rapid test or PCR; persons aged 12 and over who have completed their vaccination scheme or have had the booster shot or have a recovery certificate by showing their certificate; children between the age of 6 and 11 who can either show a valid vaccination certificate or recovery certificate or with a valid seven day negative rapid test. Dancing is allowed around the table, the Ministry says.

Entry to restaurants and entertainment venues, which on the basis of their square metres host over 150 persons with no dancing will be allowed to unvaccinated people with a valid negative 24 hour antigen rapid test or PCR test, to persons aged 12 and over who have completed their vaccination scheme or have had administered a booster shot or have a recovery certificate by showing their valid vaccination or recovery certificate as well as to children aged 6 – 11 with a valid vaccination or recovery certificate or a negative valid seven day rapid test.

Customers can have their negative tests in hard copy or in an sms; their vaccination or recovery certificates in hard copy or digital form, while their identification should be checked (id, passport, driving license or birth certificate for children under 12 year of age).

(CNA)