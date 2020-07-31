New measures due to dangerous corona virus outbreak, President Anastasiades says

The government decided on Friday additional measures to stop the spreading of the corona virus, due to the dangerous outbreak with unpredictable consequences, which are the result of complacency, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades has said, pointing out that non-compliance with these measures will lead to stricter measures with dangerous financial repercussions.

“I call on everyone to respect what our people with sacrifices have achieved, to responsibly observe the decisions of the government, which are based on the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as well as the excellent scientific team that advises the government,” President Anastasiades says in a written statement.

He notes that “it is with great concern that the government decided today on additional measures to stop the spreading of the corona virus in our country.”

“The international recognition that our country successfully addressed the pandemic was a result not only of the measures the government took with determination, but also the responsibility and cooperation of the citizens. The good results, unfortunately, despite the repeated statements of both the government and the scientific team that the virus still remains among us, lead to complacency, resulting in a dangerous outbreak with unpredictable consequences,” he says.

President Anastasiades points out that “non-compliance with the measures the government has announced today will lead to the unwanted by all taking of further strict measures, in order to protect the health of the citizens, with, however, dangerous financial repercussions.”

Source: CNA