New measures decided for Limassol General Hospital

During a meeting between the State Health Services Organization and representatives of the universities and following six confirmed cases among nursing students who were during their internship at the Limassol General Hospital, the following measures have been decided:

–students doing their internship at the Limassol General Hospital will remain at home until 18 October. They will be able to resume their internship on 19 October provided they test negative to COVID-19.

–limitations to visitors will be extended until Thursday 15 October.

Read More: Strict measures at Limassol Hospital after five confirmed COVID cases

(philenews)