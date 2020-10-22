New measures announced by Health Minister due to increase in number of COVID-19 cases

In view of the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 incidents observed over the last 14 days in Cyprus but also the diaspora recorded in the community, the Council of Ministers in today’s session under President Nicos Anastasiades decided a series of new measures aiming to control and prevent the further spreading of the virus in the community.

The Council of Ministers decided the following measures for the whole of Cyprus:

Gatherings at homes and public spaces will be limited to ten individuals, including children.

The maximum number of people allowed to be served at catering establishments will be limited to 75 in indoor areas, and 150 outdoors. Maximum number per reservation must not exceed six persons.

Sporting matches are allowed but without the presence of fans.

Theaters and cinemas are allowed to operate but maximum number of people must be 50%.

Cocktail parties at wedding are not allowed. Sit-down dinners are allowed, but the maximum number of guests must be limited to 350 people.

Food businesses and pharmacies to serve people over 60 and people with disabilities until 0900.

Due to the increased number of cases in Limassol and Paphos, restaurants will close at 22:30 while any movement of persons after 23:00 will be prohibited except for work.

Use of masks is obligatory in outside spaces as well.

