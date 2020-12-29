News Local New Measures against COVID-19 imminent; no lockdown expected

New Measures against COVID-19 imminent; no lockdown expected

New measures against COVID-19 are expected to be announced either today or tomorrow due to the increase of confirmed cases. According to philenews information, thoughts taking place are related to social gatherings in houses.

The Health Ministry is concerned due to the fact that the limit of 10 persons has been misinterpreted and as a result meetings in houses do not take place with the same 10 persons every time but with 10 different people.

According to the same information, the possibility of a total lockdown seems to be very remote, while new measures regarding the public sector’s working place may be announced in the coming days.

By gavriella
