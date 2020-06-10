News Local New lists with low, higher risk Covid-19 countries

New lists with low, higher risk Covid-19 countries

 

A day after Cyprus opened its airports, the Health Ministry has updated its lists and is now, categorising countries in three groups depending on their epidemiological risk as regards coronavirus.

“Based on the positive epidemiological situation of Cyprus and in an effort to once again open the country’s borders, the unit for epidemiological monitoring and control of infectious diseases of the Health Ministry, has evaluated the epidemiological risk for various countries as regards COVID-19,”  the Health Ministry said in a written announcement.

Classifications are based on the reproduction rate R (t)  for Covid-19, the number of new cases, the number of tests, the mortality rate per 100,000 people, the estimated prevalence and WHO indicators, it added.

And it noted that the classification of countries based on epidemiological risk is exceptionally dynamic and can change at any given moment as the pandemic develops.

For this reason, new figures will be announced and the list will be regularly updated, it said.

The countries have been classified as follows:

Group A – Low risk countries

These are countries with R (t) of below 1 and/or small number of new cases (<1/100,000 inhabitants a day)  and/or very low COVID19 mortality  (<5-10/100,000 inhabitants) and/or sporadic cases or cluster of cases according to WHO and /or at least satisfactory tests (>3000 tests/100,000 residents):

The countries are: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland

Group B – Countries with higher risk compared to Group A 

These are countries with R (t) above 1 and/or new cases of  >1/100,000 people a day and/or increased COVID-19 mortality (>10/100,000 people)  and/or limited lab tests  (<2000 tests/100,000 people) or lack of classification by WHO.

They are:  Israel, Poland and Romania

Group C – Countries with higher risk compared to groups A and B 

These are countries with R (t) above 1 and/or number of new cases of >1/100,000 people a day and/or increased COVID-19 mortality (>10/100,000 people) and/or limited  lab tests (<2000 tests/100,000 people) or lack of classification by WHO

They are: Belgium, Ireland, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands and UK

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Top Stories

Local

Man jailed for 8 years for raping 20 year old British woman

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A 32 year old man was jailed for eight years by Larnaca-Famagusta Criminal Court on Wednesday for raping a 20 year old British woman...
Read more
Local

Maximum of 75 guest indoors, 150 outdoors at catering establishments

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Health Ministry has revised the guidelines for the operation of catering establishments setting a maximum of 75 guests indoors and 150 outdoors. It said...
Read more
Local

Two more test positive for coronavirus, both from repatriations

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another two people have tested positive for coronavirus, both from repatriations, bringing the total number of cases in Cyprus to 974, the Health Ministry...
Read more
Local

Celine Dion’s Nicosia concert moved to June, 2021

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European leg of Celine Dion's 2020 tour that would have included a concert at Nicosia's GSP stadium on August 2 was postponed because...
Read more
Local

New lists with low, higher risk Covid-19 countries

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A day after Cyprus opened its airports, the Health Ministry has updated its lists and is now, categorising countries in three groups depending on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

