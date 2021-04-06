New irresistible desserts are waiting for you at Colors Café

Colors Café at the Four Seasons Hotel remains the most desirable café venue in Limassol! Trendy and casual, this fine Café Patisserie and Gelateria is the place to relax with friends and family.

Colors Cafehas had been fully renovated and is firmly established as one of the most popular spots in Limassol for morning breaks, afternoon snacks and evening cocktails. With its new decor and ambience and of course re-engineered menu offering a larger variety of savoury items, including gourmet sandwiches, it will continue to be the place to ‘see and be seen’ among Limassols Cafe society.

Situated by the “Adults Only” swimming pool, Colors Cafe serves tasty home made gelato and pastries, savories, delicious sandwiches, salads and wraps, exquisite cakes and a wide variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including freshly brewed coffee and all tea flavours. All Colors cakes and savoury items can be ordered for take away as well.

Website

Facebook page

Address:

FOUR SEASONS HOTEL

P.O. Box 57222

Ag. Tychonas

Limassol 3313

CYPRUS

Tel: +357 25 858 000

Fax: +357 25 310 887