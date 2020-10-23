New instructions for visits to care homes

The Ministry of Labor with the accord of the Health Ministry is informing the public that taking into consideration the increase of COVID-19 confirmed cases in our country, as of today the following measures will be implemented.

Daily visits by family members (up to two visits per week) will be permitted after a telephone appointment regarding the time so as to avoid congestion and to record visitors in case tracing is required. Visitors will be allowed in once their temperature is taken.

Moreover the following will not be allowed to enter:

visitors with recent travel history unless 14 days has passed from their arrival

visitors who have come into contact with a suspected or confirmed case

visitors who show any symptoms indicative of a respiratory infection

Visitors must comply with social distancing rules, wear a mask during the visit and adhere to hand hygiene rules

Residents of state or private care homes for elderly and disabled and homes for the protection of children and young people must restrict their visits outside the homes to the absolutely necessary ones and provided all protective measures announced by the Health Ministry are adhered to.

(philenews)