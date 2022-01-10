New instructions about confirmed cases and closed contacts

The Health Ministry issued new instructions about confirmed Covid-19 cases and their closed contacts.

Confirmed cases:

As soon as they test positive, the confirmed cases must:

Go in self-isolation

Inform their personal physician

Inform their closed contacts, employer, school, military camp, and so forth

Will get out of self-isolation only after the days, provided by the protocol, have passed

Confirmed cases cannot use any mass media. For citizens who for some reasons cannot be isolated there is provision for free state quarantine or can pay for a private establishment but not in a hotel.

It is noted that within 24 hours of being tested positive, the confirmed cases will receive an sms with instructions.

They will also receive codes and a link to confirm their information, contacts and private physician.

The personal physician is responsible to monitor the patients’ health and to release them not earlier than 10 days from the day they tested positive.

The close contacts are people who live with the confirmed case, had immediate contact or was in closed space with one.

In case the close contact had had the booster shot is not obliged to self-isolation but has to respect self-protection measures. Recommended free rapid test on 3rd and firth day. If the close contact has had two doses of the vaccine (or the J&J one) or had been ill is not obliged to self-isolation but has to respect self-protection measures. Mandatory free rapid test on 3rd and 5th If the close contact has had two doses of the vaccine (or the J&J one) but more than seven months have passed since the last dose is obliged to go into self-isolation for 14 days. Earlier release can be done with a negative PCR test on the 7th day paid by the interested party. Mandatory free rapid test on 3rd and 5th Close contacts that have not been vaccinated are obliged to go into self-isolation for 14 days. Earlier release can be done with a negative PCR test on the 7th day paid by the interested party. Mandatory free rapid test on 3rd and 5th

Schedule for free rapid tests on 3rd and 5th day done by the Health Ministry and parties are informed by phone.